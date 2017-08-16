State Treasurer: Graham Co. has $98K in unclaimed property

KS. STATE TREASURER

TOPEKA–Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner is on his tour of Kansas’ 105 counties to promote many of the programs and services administered by the Treasurer’s Office.

The tour will be stopping in Graham County on Wednesday, August 16. Treasurer LaTurner and his staff will be in Hill City at the Graham County Courthouse from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The State Treasurer’s Office is currently safeguarding $350 million in unclaimed property and is charged with returning it to its rightful owners and heirs. There’s over $98,000 of unclaimed property in Graham County.

LaTurner will make several stops in northwest Kansas this week.

Unclaimed property includes inactive savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, stock shares and bonds, dividend checks, insurance proceeds, mineral royalties and utility deposits. Kansans who can’t make it to the event may call the State Treasurer’s Office at 1-800-432-0386 or log onto www.KansasCash.com to search for unclaimed property. There is no cost to search and claim your rightful property.

Along with assisting Kansans in their search for unclaimed property, Treasurer LaTurner and staff will be talking to Kansans about how the Office can help Kansans plan and save for the future. The Treasurer’s Office administers the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Accounts, which helps Kansans save for the students in their lives. The funds are invested and then can be utilized for higher education expenses.

Treasurer LaTurner and his staff will also be helping people living with a disability save for their future by signing eligible Kansans up for the brand new ABLE accounts. The Kansas ABLE checking accounts help make paying for qualified expenses safe and easy, and they continue to empower individuals with disabilities to gain financial independence and save the money they earn.