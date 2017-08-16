SHPTV named non-metro station of the year by KAB

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television has been named the 2017 Non-Metro Television Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters after accumulating 10 awards in individual categories.

Along with broadcasting PBS programming, SHPTV produces a variety of local programs. Several of those programs were recognized with this year’s KAB awards, including Doctors on Call, Traveling Kansas and Real Ag.

The awards will be presented at the KAB Convention on Oct. 16 in Manhattan.

A list of SHPTV’s awards is provided below:

Special Program – 1st Place – Doctors On Call – Les Kinderknecht & SHPTV Staff

Single Topic Event News Coverage – 2nd Place – Traveling Kansas: Salina – Les Kinderknecht

In-Depth News Reporting – Honorable Mention – Real Ag – Les Kinderknecht

Station Promotion Announcement – 1st Place – Garden City Soccer Clinic – Michael Quade

Station Promotion Announcement – 2nd Place – Traveling Kansas: Norton County – Les Kinderknecht

Station Promotion Announcement – Honorable Mention – 3-2-1A State Wrestling – Les Kinderknecht

Station Promotion Campaign – 1st Place – Family Fun Day – Michael Quade

Station Promotion Campaign – 2nd Place – Social Media – Michael Quade

Station Promotion Campaign – Kids Club – Matt Campbell

Station Website – 1st Place – Callie Kolacny

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.