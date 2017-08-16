Scott M. Clark, 42, Hays, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017 in an accident in the 1400 block of 160th Ave.

He was born March 4, 1975 in Hays the son of Jim and Kathy (Ulmer) Clark. He graduated from Hays High School in 1993 and from Fort Hays State University with a BS in Biology in 1998. He was a cub scout with Troop 101 and worked for the FHSU Dairy Farm while he was in college. He also worked for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, Hillside Veterinary Clinic, Lomato’s Pizza, Heartland Tank Service, and was a lifeguard for many years at Hays pools while in high school.

He was an avid, lifelong Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan, and he loved music, animals, hunting, fishing, playing cards, football, and being with his friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and often remarked that Sunday was his hunting day. He enjoyed bowling, softball, dart league, grilling, and was “Coach Clark” for many years with the Hays Football Association Gamblers football team. Scott’s dog was his faithful companion, going everywhere and doing everything with him.

Survivors include his parents; Jim Clark and wife Corrine of Hays and Kathy Clark of Hays, two brothers; Jason Clark and wife Theresa of Hays and Brad Clark and wife Amber and their two children, Sam and Nick Clark, all of Kansas City, Kansas, a step-grandmother; Karen Thompson of Hutchinson, Kansas, his dog Cheyenne, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dean and Erma Ulmer and John and Phyllis Clark.

A Celebration of Scott’s life will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, with Reverend Michael Rose officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Hays Football Association Gamblers football team or to the Western Plains Animal Refuge, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.