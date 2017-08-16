Rickie Owen “Rick” Covalt, 65, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away August 11, 2017 from cancer.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 17, at Langsford Funeral Home from 11:30-12:30pm, service at 12:30, and burial to follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Disable American Veterans.

Rick was born June 5, 1952 in Norton, KS, the 4th child and the 1st son of Roy Isaac and Beryl Arlene Montgomery Covalt. He spent his years in the Studley, KS area, graduated from Hoxie High School and attended Goodland Vo-Tech, before joining the US Air Force in January 1973. He served honorably for 26 years before retiring in January 1999 at the rank of SMSGT. He then worked as a CAD Designer for SPX Cooling Technologies for 15 years. Rick married Natalia Shevchenko on February 22, 2003.

He enjoyed fishing and most all sports, especially golf, was a skilled woods craftsman and made many furniture and decorative items, and was a member of the VFW. He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, William and Myrtle Covalt; and maternal grandparents, Herbert and Leta Montgomery. Survivors include his wife, Natalia, of the home; daughter, Victoria Shevchenko; grandson, Alex Shevchenko, Overland Park, KS; brother, Galen Covalt, Hill City, KS; sisters, Beverely (Robert) Haley, Salina, KS, Carla (Robert) Chadwick, Oakley, KS, and Judy (Wayne) Connelly, Cabor, AR; best friends, David and Kathie Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews; an uncle; and two aunts.