Registration opens for 2017 Kansas Energy Conference; highlights renewable energy storage

TOPEKA–Registration is now open for the 2017 Kansas Energy Conference, which will be held Sept. 26 and 27 in Wichita. The 2017 conference is co-sponsored by the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Clean Energy Business Council.

WHAT: The Kansas Energy Conference will highlight the latest developments in the state’s renewable energy sector, focusing on how technology will accelerate the move to a clean energy economy and the role that Kansas can play to lead this transition. The day-and-half conference will feature three general sessions and several breakout sessions focusing on public sustainability programs, wind, solar, green efficiency programs, renewable energy storage, and oil and gas.

A new optional offering this year is a Pre-Conference Wind Farm Tour, enabling conference attendees to experience wind energy production up-close. For a nominal fee, attendees will participate in an engaging tour of the Kingman Wind Energy Center.

Another bonus with this year’s conference is a post-conference Distributed Generation Workshop, ideal for those who are unable to attend the full conference. This workshop will kick-off the Clean Energy Business Council’s “Around the State” initiative, which will include a total of four community workshops aimed at increasing exposure about market opportunities in renewable energy within Kansas. The workshop is free to conference attendees and available to others for a nominal cost.

WHEN: The conference will be held September 26, 8:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., and September 27, 8:00 a.m. – noon. Exhibits will be open from 9:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. on September 26 and 8:00 a.m. – noon on September 27. A reception is planned from 4:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on September 26. The Pre-Conference Wind Farm Tour will be held on Monday, September 25, from Noon – 4:00 p.m., while the Post-Conference Distributed Generation Workshop will be held Wednesday, September 27, from noon – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Wichita Airport, 2098 S. Airport Road, Wichita, Kansas.

REGISTRATION INFO: A complete itinerary and online registration is available through the Kansas Energy Conference web page at KansasCommerce.gov/EnergyConference. Early bird registration is available for $75 per person through August 23. Regular registration is $100 and is available through September 6.

A block of rooms has been reserved at the DoubleTree by Hilton Wichita Airport for September 12 and 13. For more information about reserving a room, please visit KansasCommerce.gov/EnergyConference, or call (316) 945-5272 and reference the Kansas Energy Conference. The cut-off date to reserve a room is August 29.