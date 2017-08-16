Portions of Ellis County get more than 2 inches of rain overnight

A fast-moving overnight storm dumped more than an inch of rain on Hays overnight, and the Victoria area received more than 2 inches of rain.

There was a report from Victoria of 2.15 inches, while most of Hays received between 1.25 and 1.8 inches of rain. There was 1.32 inches of rain in the gauge at the Eagle Media Center on Wednesday morning.

The Ellis area received less than an inch of rain, with reports ranging from 0.27 to 0.8 inches. Most of Russell County received more than an inch of rain, with gauges ranging from 0.62 to 1.63 inches. Portions of western and northern Trego County also had more than an inch.

Skies are expected to clear today, with the next chance of rainfall on Thursday evening.

Click HERE for the complete extended forecast.