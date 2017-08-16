Philip M. Cawthon, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at his home in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on September 15, 1946 in Lamar, Colorado, the son of Marion D. & Donna L. Malone Cawthon. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 2006 moving from Ulysses, Kansas, he was retired from Williams Natural Gas Company where he worked as a Operator for over 47 years.

He was a member of the VFW and American Legion and was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.

On October 28, 1999 he married Marilyn Laney in Garden City, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors include his Wife – Marilyn Cawthon of Scott City, Kansas, Four Daughters – Kim & Harold Deaton of Garden City, Kansas, LuCinda & Gene Ellis of Port Aransas, Texas, Lauri Lira of LeMars, Iowa, Paulette & Larry Titus of Canyon City, Colorado, One Son – Marvin & Lori Knoll of Chanute, Kansas, One Sister – Debi & Gary Morgan of Canyon City, Colorado, Fifteen Grandchildren and Twenty Six Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, One Sister and One Brother In Law.

Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Lakin Cemetery in Lakin, Kansas.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

There will be no calling times.