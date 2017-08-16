Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Moran adds to statement on weekend violence in Virginia

by 1 Comment

WASHINGTON -Kansas Senator Jerry Moran issued a statement Tuesday condemning the racism on display during the violence in Virginia.

“As I said this weekend, white supremacy, bigotry and racism have absolutely no place in our society, and no one – especially the President of the United States – should ever tolerate it. We must all come together as a country and denounce this hatred to the fullest extent.”

Kansas Senior Senator Pat Roberts issued a statement earlier.

Over the weekend, Moran wrote on social media, “What happened in #Charlottesville is a sobering reminder of the hateful element that exists in America. Bigotry and racism have no place in our society.”

  • Tom D

    Where were these 2 idiots with comments about blm last year?