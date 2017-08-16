Frances Louise Parker, 95, peacefully passed away in the care of Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas in Saturday, August 12, 2017. Frances was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bringing the family together at her home in Hays, especially during the holidays. She was always quick to smile and her sense of humor brought smiles to others.

She was a lifelong resident of Hays and Ellis County, before moving to the Wichita Catholic Care Center. Frances was born March 16, 1922 at her parents’ farm in Buckeye Township, Ellis County. Frances was one of the few surviving great grandchildren of Jacob “Schulmeister” Schmidt, a leader in the establishment of the German-Russian immigrant community in Catharine, Kansas. She married Edward L. Parker on January 5, 1942 in St. Severin Church. Soon he was called to serve in World War II. During the War, Frances volunteered at the USO providing support for soldiers on the home front while taking care of their young baby and home. After the War, Frances and Eddie were active in veterans’ organizations throughout their lives. Eddie suffered a fatal heart attack in 1967 and Francis was once more on her own. She was a long-time hostess at the Vagabond Restaurant in Hays. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabella, and the VFW Auxiliary.

Frances was one of 12 children born to Raymond A. and Dorothy Leikam Schmidt. Surviving are her, daughters Mary Beth Allen (Leon Jacobs) and Karen Herrman (John O’Loughlin), sister, Lillian Bennet, grandchildren; Karl, Tom, Cristi, David, Anne and Corey, 15 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Her daughter, Bonni Goldsberry and son, Stan Parker preceded her in death, along with her grandson Andrew Herrman, her parents and brothers Clarence, Marcellus, Elmer, Ben, Alfred, Dan and Willard and sisters, Martina Maska, Mary Esther Munk, and Annabelle Lietz.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. A Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary service will be at 6:30 P.M., a Daughters of Isabella Rosary will be at 6:45 P.M., followed by a vigil at 7:00 P.M. all being held at the Brock’s Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine St., Hays, KS 67601.

​Memorial contributions can be made in Frances’s loving memory to Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hays, KS. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Frances’s memorial webpage at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.