FHSU baseball adds 12 for 2018 season

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team and head coach Steve Johnson have announced the signing of 12 individuals for the 2018 season. Included in this signing class are four true freshman and eight transfers.

“We’re very excited about this group of players,” said Johnson. “Many talented athletes in this group have shown they can perform at a high level. We’re looking forward to getting them on campus and see what they can do in the fall.”

Alfonso Barragan | C • Yuma, Ariz. • Mesa CC

Alfonso Barragan joins the Tigers after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College. Barragan appeared in 48 games in his career, batting .311 with 11 runs and nine RBI as a freshman before collecting a .230 batting average with three extra-base hits as a sophomore. He earned Arizona All-Academic Honorable Mention accolades after his senior season at Gila Ridge High School.

Bryce Baumwart | INF • Emporia, Kan. • Barton CC

Bryce Baumwart transfers to FHSU after one season at Barton Community College. Baumwart recorded a .263 batting average in 38 at bats, scoring 11 runs and driving in eight RBI. He played his freshman season for Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kan., collecting a .254 batting average while leading the team with 19 RBI. He was a three year starter at Emporia High School.

John Egan | RHP • Wichita, Kan. • Collegiate HS

John Egan comes in as a true freshman after a strong career at Collegiate High School in Wichita, Kan. Egan earned second team 4A-II All-State honors as an outfielder after his senior season. He also earned first team all-league accolades. Egan also spent some time on the mound, striking out 20 batters over 24 innings of work.

Kade Franks | INF • Jefferson City, Mo. • Jefferson City HS

Kade Franks joins the Tigers after graduating from Jefferson City (Mo.) High School. Franks earned honorable mention Class 5A All-State accolades as a senior after being named a second team All-State performer as a junior. He helped the Jays win the 2017 Class 5A state championship.

Ryan Grasser | INF • Aurora, Colo. • Western Nebraska CC

Ryan Grasser played two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College before transferring to Fort Hays State. Grasser played in 101 games in his career with the Cougars, batting .308 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 35 runs and 30 RBI as a sophomore after hitting .346 with 11 doubles, two home runs, 37 runs and 21 RBI as a freshman. He was named on the first team JUCO All-Nebraska team as a sophomore, also earning academic all-region honors. Grasser graduated from Cherokee Trail High School.

Addison Kaasch | INF • Parker, Colo. • Seward County CC

Addison Kaasch transfers to Fort Hays State after spending the last year at Seward County Community College. Kaasch played in 54 games for the Saints, leading the way offensively with 65 hits, 39 runs, 35 RBI, 10 doubles, six home runs while ranking second with a .323 batting average. He started his collegiate career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Ariz. Kaasch saw limited playing time at SMCC, appearing in 13 games and collecting three hits in 16 at bats. He graduated from Chaparral High School, where he earned second team all-league honors and helped the Wolverines to a state quarterfinal appearance as a senior.

Roger Kruse | RHP • Brentwood, Calif. • San Mateo JC

Roger Kruse comes to FHSU as a junior transfer from San Mateo Junior College. Kruse helped the Bulldogs win the 2017 Coast Conference Championship, throwing 30 innings over 11 appearances and accumulating a 4.20 ERA with 16 strikeouts and a 3-0 record as a sophomore. He also made 15 appearances as a freshman in 2016, going 1-1 with one save while striking out 23 batters in 21.2 innings of work. Kruse earned first team all-league honors as a senior at Heritage High School.

Taylan Mullins | OF • Amarillo, Texas • Randall HS

Taylan Mullins joins the Tigers after graduating from Randall High School in Amarillo, Texas. Mullins was named District 3-5A Newcomer of the Year as a junior before earning first team all-district honors as a senior.

Cody Rottinghaus | RHP • Seneca, Kan. • Highland CC

Cody Rottinghaus is a junior transfer from Highland Community College. He made 11 appearances as a sophomore, starting eight games and earning a 3-5 record with two complete games. Rottinghaus tossed 46.2 innings in 2017, striking out 43 batters. He struck out 34 batters in 34.1 innings as a freshman in 2016, making 12 appearances and eight starts. The righty earned all-league honors as a senior at Nemaha Central High School.

Tanner Smith | RHP • Washington, Ill. • Illinois Central

Tanner Smith joins the Tigers after playing two seasons at Illinois Central College. Smith made 12 appearances as a sophomore, making eight starts and posting a 2-4 record. He recorded 49 innings of work, striking out 44 batters while accumulating a 5.88 ERA. The righty pitched in 11 games as a freshman in 2016, making seven starts and going 4-1 with one save. He completed 24 innings of work, totaling 27 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA. He graduated from Washington Community High School.

Dawson Sramek | C • Wichita, Kan. • Maize HS

Dawson Sramek heads to Hays after graduating from Maize High School in Wichita, Kan. Sramek earned honorable mention All-State honors as a senior after being named first team all-league. He helped the Eagles win the Kansas 5A state championship in 2017 after reaching the state semifinals in 2016.

Jordan Wilkerson | OF • Woodbury, Minn. • Saint Mary (Kan.)

Jordan Wilkerson transfers to Fort Hays State after playing one season at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kan. Wilkerson earned second team All-KCAC honors after leading the Spires in batting average (.364), runs (29), RBI (28), hits (51), doubles (11), triples (seven) and home runs (seven). He began his collegiate career at Dakota County Technical College, batting .277 with four home runs, 26 runs, 22 RBI, six doubles and four home runs in 36 games as a freshman. Wilkerson graduated from Woodbury High School, earning two varsity letters for the Royals.