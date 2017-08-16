Eliza Rose Fink was born, and passed away peacefully with her mother, on August 12, 2017 at 2:02am.

Eliza was the daughter of Arkala Monique Cullens. She is survived by her mother and two siblings, brother Trey Fink and sister Skylar Cullens all of the home in Wilson; grandparents Malia Rich of Wilson, and Michael Fink of Moscow; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her step-grandfather John D. Rich.

A private family service will be held in the Wilson City Cemetery.