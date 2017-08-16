Prairie View resident Diane E. Stutterheim passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Norton County Hospital, Norton, at the age of 64.

She was born February 8, 1953 in Norton, KS, the daughter of Henry F. & Dorothy F. (Shearer) Edgett.

She was united in marriage to Roy Stutterheim on September 3, 1988 in Prairie View. He survives.

Other survivors include her son, Ross of Overland Park; daughter, Trudy Mapes of Hays; her father, Henry Edgett of Norton; brother, Wayne Morford of Phillipsburg; sister, Nyla Gebhard of Long Island, KS; mother-in-law, Carolene Stutterheim of Phillipsburg; and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the Prairie View Reformed Church in Prairie View with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery.

Mrs. Stutterheim will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday & Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661, where the family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening for visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.