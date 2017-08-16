Delgado set to lead FHSU linebackers

One of the keys for Fort Hays State’s football success the last several seasons has been the play of their linebackers. Alex Schmidtberger and Justin McPhail have been mainstays in the program playing in 89 games and making 58 starts between them. The two all-conference players have graduated and passed the baton to Jose Delgado who has started in 13 games the last two seasons.

The redshirt junior from Derby was second on the team in tackles a year ago and was named honorable mention All-MIAA and is ready to take over a new crop of linebackers.

Jose Delgado