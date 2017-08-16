Crawford family establishes endowment with HaysMed Foundation

The HaysMed Foundation announces the creation of the Cecil and Brenda Crawford Family – Crawford Supply Endowment with a gift of $25,000. As a permanent endowed fund, the gift is invested and the earnings will be used to provide funding for special projects at HaysMed.

“Our family is proud to provide these funds to help improve the overall healthcare in western Kansas,” said Scott Crawford, President of Crawford Supply. “Crawford Supply is appreciative of the support received since our start in 1986. As a local business, we will continue to do our part in giving back.”

“We are deeply grateful for this generous gift,” stated Dr. John Jeter, President and CEO of HaysMed. “The Crawford family endowment will provide perpetual support for essential projects of the medical center and helps ensure specialty healthcare remains accessible in our region.”

Cecil and Brenda Crawford started their oilfield supply business, Crawford Supply, in 1986. In 1993, the company diversified and became a distributor for Traeger Wood Pellet Grills. Crawford Outdoor was established in 2016 to separate the grill distribution division. Crawford Supply has now grown to five oilfield locations and four warehouse locations for Traeger and other outdoor products. Crawford Supply’s dealer network has spread to 11 states.

The HaysMed Foundation was formed in 1995 and is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support HaysMed. The Foundation, in partnership with donors, seeks to meet both immediate and long- range health care needs of the people of western Kansas. An 18-member volunteer board guides the efforts of the Foundation. Donations can be sent to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, Ks. 67601 or by visiting www.haysmedfoundation.org/donate.