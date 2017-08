Eagle Radio of Hays broadcasters were honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters this week.

Gerard Wellbrock, the Voice of the Fort Hays State University Tigers, won top honors in the complete sportscast category for the Mix 103.3 Morning Sports Update on KJLS.

Theresa Trapp won first place in the personality aircheck category for Polka on the Plains on KAYS.

Awards will be presented at the annual KAB convention in October in Manhattan.