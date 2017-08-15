UPDATE: Hays man killed in vehicle rollover

ELLIS CO. SHERIFF

Hays resident Scott Clark, 42, was killed in a one vehicle rollover accident Monday about 11:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of 160th Ave.

Clark was southbound in a tank truck owned by Heartland Oil Service. Clark apparently drive into the west ditch and over corrected the truck, which crossed the road and entered the east ditch. The truck then overturned coming to rest on its top in the roadway.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident and was the sole occupant of the vehicle but was accompanied by his dog. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of its injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department.