Sheriff: Kansas man dies in lawnmower accident

STAFFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend accident that took the life of Stafford County Commissioner and businessman Shane Stimatze.

According to Stafford County Sheriff Robert Murrow, emergency personnel were dispatched to 341 NW 50th Avenue in rural Stafford County on Monday on report of a lawnmower flipped upside down in a pond at that location.

Murrow says once the mower was removed, the body of a man identified as 42-year-old Shane Stimatze was found in the water.

It appears the accident happened sometime over the weekend. Stimatze, who lives alone, was found after efforts to contact him were made Monday morning when he failed to show up at work.

In addition to serving as County Commissioner, Stimatze was the owner of Mid-Kansas Ag Incorporated and Squeaks Club in St. John. He was also a successful basketball official.

He was transported from the scene Monday to Minnis Chapel in St. John.