Portion of Pershing Court closed for curb and brick repair

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Tuesday, August 15, 2017, the west 150 feet of Pershing Court will be closed for reconstruction. Ash Street will remain open to northbound traffic. Access to Pershing Court will be allowed from Fort Street.

This project is in conjunction with the 2017 Street Maintenance Program.

This section is scheduled to be completed within four weeks (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The City of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at 785-628-7310 or the contractor, J-Corp, at 785-628-8101.