Ness County magistrate selected for bench vacancy in Riley County

TOPEKA — The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Ness County District Magistrate Judge James R. Kepple to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Riley County.

The commission conducted public interviews of applicants for the position Monday in Manhattan. Eight people had applied for the opening.

Kepple’s new position will be effective upon his swearing-in.

The 21st Judicial District includes Riley and Clay counties. The vacancy was created by the Aug. 11 retirement of Magistrate Judge Sheila Hochhauser, who had served as a judge since 2007.

Kansas law requires that a magistrate judge be a resident of the county at the time of swearing-in and while serving; be at least 30 years old; have graduated from a high school, secondary school, or the equivalent; and either be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or pass an examination given by the Kansas Supreme Court and become certified within 18 months.

Members of the 21st Judicial District Nominating Committee are Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla J. Luckert as the non-voting chair; William J. Bahr, Johanna D. Lyle, James W. Morrison, Derrick L. Roberson, and Richard H. Seaton Jr., all of Manhattan; Kyle C. Bauer, Clay Center; Steven L. Hargrave, Randolph; and Steven C. McMahan, Clay Center.

— Office of Judicial Administration