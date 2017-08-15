HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 9

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Michael Wayne Jackson, 45, Hays, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of East 14th on suspicion of attempted theft and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Matthew Job Alvis, 27, Hays, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 3400 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession.

Roger Frank Wark, 62, Topeka, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 100 block of West 36th on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Jade Marie Rankin, 20, Hays, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 500 block of East 20th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Junior Bachman, 36, Hays, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft and criminal trespass.