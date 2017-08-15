Hot, windy Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 20 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.