Gene Albin, age 86, of rural Gove, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter. He was born Earl Eugene Albin, September 9, 1930, in Quinter to Ernest L. and Myrtle (Goss) Albin.

He attended Gove County East Lonestar District #19 through 7th grade, then went on to graduate from Trego Community High School. On April 22, 1949, he was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Nelson in WaKeeney. To this union, four sons were born. They later divorced. Gene married LaVerne McQueen on July 6, 1968, in Independence, Missouri. They enjoyed thirty-nine years of marriage together, until LaVerne passed away on January 31, 2008.

Gene was a retired farmer and rancher. Farming was his passion in life, but he also enjoyed a few other hobbies. He loved to sit down to a good card game with friends, neighbors and family. Some of his favorite games were pinochle and pitch. He was one who loved to visit with anyone. He never met a stranger. Gene will be dearly missed.

Survivors include four sons, Edward and wife Connie, Steven and wife Marla, Rick and wife Carol, and Randy and wife Trish, all of Quinter; fourteen grandchildren, Shaun Albin, Chris Albin, Jeni Miller, Stephanie Mesch, Melisa Wells, Nathan Albin, Heather Jamison, Seth Albin, Joshua Albin, Hannah Albin, Caleb Albin, Curtis, Albin, Lance Albin, and John Albin; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Don and wife Dot of Utica; and a sister, Lois Riggs of Cottage Grove Oregon. He was preceded in death by two infant siblings; a daughter-in-law, Jana Albin; brothers, Glen, Lester, Marvin, Roy, Ralph, and Harold; and sisters, Elsie Roberts, Rachel Johnson, and Pearl Ward.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Quinter Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Quinter.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gove County Medical Center, Long Term Care or Quinter Church of the Brethren. Donations to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.

