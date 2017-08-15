Frances Louise Parker, 95, Hays, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxillary service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:45 p.m., followed by a vigil at 7 p.m., all at the funeral chapel.

A complete obituary will follow.