FHSU Virtual College earns three No. 1 rankings in July

Programs offered online through Fort Hays State University’s Virtual College received three No. 1 recognitions among other rankings from various agencies as among the best and most affordable online programs offered by U.S. colleges and universities.

Distance education at Fort Hays State began in 1911 when faculty voted to offer correspondence courses free so that one-room school teachers across western Kansas could afford to gain the education required to teach. The Correspondence Department was created and evolved continuously with changing technology and culture until, in 1997, the Department of Continuing Education and Instructional Technology became the FHSU Virtual College.

BestDegreePrograms.com

No. 1, 30 Best Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management 2017-2018

BestDegreePrograms named FHSU’s Bachelor of Business Administration in tourism and hospitality management as the No. 1 online bachelor’s program in that field for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The 120-credit-hour program includes courses in general business topics as well as classes designed for students aspiring to be tourism and hospitality management professionals.

“The purpose of the THM program is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, values and strategic perspectives essential to obtaining leadership roles in the hospitality service professions,” says the FHSU website.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2vCwyIa.

MasterOfFinance.org

No. 1, Top 50 Most Affordable Online MBA in Finance Degree Programs 2017

FHSU’s Master of Business Administration in finance earned the attention of MasterOfFinance, which named it the most affordable MBA in finance program in the country.

The MBA requires courses in money, banking, financial institutions and international finance. FHSU graduates have gone to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Koch Industries, International Business Machines Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and General Electric.

“Fort Hays State University offers an online MBA that is both high tech and high touch,” said MasterOfFinance, which went on to praise FHSU for its innovative use of technology.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2umJdew.

Schools.com

No. 1, Online and On-Campus Colleges in Kansas

Schools.com named FHSU the No. 1 online and on-campus college in Kansas based on its affordability and outstanding commitment to distance education.

“No other school in our top 10 had a higher percentage of students enrolled in distance education courses than the more than 77 percent reported at this Hays institution,” said the website.

FHSU was also recognized for its wide variety of virtual programs. The Virtual College offers more than 40 degrees at the associate, bachelor, and master levels.

“Our online degree programs are fully accredited, affordable, and utilize the latest in learning technology for what we think is one of the best values in higher education today,” says the FHSU website.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2hOpxi3.

AffordableColleges.com

No. 8, Affordable RN to BSN Online Programs

FHSU earned the No. 8 spot based on the affordability, financial aid availability and graduation rates for its registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing program. AffordableColleges specifically noted the program’s accessibility to military members and their families.

Courses are completed entirely online and include topics in health assessment, healthcare ethics, healthcare legal aspects, nursing concepts, nursing inquiry, and systems and policy.

To view this ranking, http://bit.ly/2punhvS.

OnlineU.org

No. 22, 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges for MBA Programs

OnlineU recognized FHSU’s Master of Business Administration for its wide variety of concentrations and affordable tuition.

Students seeking an MBA from FHSU can choose a concentration in finance, health care management, health and human performance or sports management, human resource management, information assurance, international business, leadership studies, management information systems, marketing, and tourism and hospitality management.

The program requires 34 business administration core and concentration hours with an additional 12 hours of business foundation courses for non-business majors.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2vqxWes.