Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Aug. 10 – 14

August 10

Out of County Criminal Transport, El Dorado, 7:40 a.m.

Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Accident, 1900 block Victoria Road, Hays, 8:28 a.m.

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 8:35 a.m.

Criminal Damage to Property, 1500 block West 12th Street, Hays, 10:00 a.m. > 10:14 a.m.

Cattle Out, 2500 block Codell Avenue, Plainville, 2:39 p.m.

Civil Transport, Rural Ellis County, 5:05 p.m.

Assist, State Highway, 11:37 p.m.

August 11

Criminal Transport, Larned, 12:45 p.m.

August 12

Cattle Out, 100 block Feedlot Road, Ellis County, 4:38 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident, 1300 Fairground Road, Ellis County, 5:14 p.m.

Cattle Out, 1600 block 230th Avenue, Ellis County, 9:01 p.m.

Suspicious Activity, 1000 block 250th Avenue, Ellis County, 10:01 p.m.

Disturbance-Fight, 1300 block Fairground Road, Ellis County, 10:22 p.m.

August 14

Theft, 1500 block West 27th Street, Ellis County, 8:59 a.m.

Civil Dispute, 2500 block Antonino Road, Antonino, 9:52 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Dodge City, 9:56 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident, Ellis County, 11:43 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident, 1000 block 270th Avenue, Hays, 1:30 p.m.

Trash Dumping, 1200 block Noose Road, Ellis County, 1:34 p.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Alma, 2:41 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th, Hays, 6:07 p.m.

Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 6:29 p.m.

Disturbance, 2000 block East 8th Street, Hays, 8:03 p.m.

Disturbance, 2400 block East 7th Street, Ellis County, 8:19 p.m.

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 8:49 p.m.