2 hospitalized after SUV rolls in Gove County

GOVE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Equinox driven by Kimberly Lynch, 46, Grinnell, was west bound on old 40 highway one mile west of Grainfield.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the loose gravel conditions. It entered the north ditch and rolled.

Lynch and a passenger Rita Schutte, 58, Oakley, were transported to Gove County Medical Center.

Two children in the vehicle were not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.