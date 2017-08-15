🎥 Preliminary work for street chip sealing starts tonight

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Chip sealing of a number of streets in Hays is scheduled for eight work days starting Wed., Aug. 16.

Preliminary work begins this evening in Frontier Park, in the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex and on the fuel access road at the Hays Regional Airport, where traffic cones will completely block traffic.

APAC, a contractor for the city of Hays, will lay down a surface primer in those three areas and then apply chip seal tomorrow morning, according to interim Public Works Director John Braun.

The work will gradually move into the northwest residential area and is expected to be completed Fri., Aug. 25.

The chip seal treatment is a spray applied application of polymerized oil followed immediately by small rock chips.

“Chip seals have been used effectively for maintaining asphalt streets in Hays for the past several years,” Braun said.

Traffic will be limited during the short time the streets are being sealed. “Motorists should use caution and avoid driving in the wet oil,” Braun advised.

The work is part of the 2017 street maintenance projects.