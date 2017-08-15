🎥 HPD reminder as school year begins: ‘A tragedy can occur in seconds’

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

School is back in session tomorrow for Hays USD 489 with a half-day scheduled. Students at TMP-Marian Jr. and Sr. High return to classes Thu., Aug. 17 for a full day, with a half-day for Holy Family Elementary School students.

The Hays Police Department (HPD) is reminding motorists to exercise caution and slow down in school zones and around school buses.

“It can be pretty chaotic this time of year,” said Lt. Brandon Wright, “until everybody figures out their schedules and where they’re going.”

HPD enforces speed limits in school zones, according to Wright.

“We have officers assigned every morning and every afternoon in school zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in school zones, typically starting at $160 and it goes up from there depending on your speed.”

If a school bus is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm out, state law requires motorists to stop.

“One of the misconceptions is when people are on the other side of the street from the school bus and are approaching it, they think it doesn’t apply to them, but it does. Anytime those lights are flashing you have to stop and be watching for kids. They can jump out from that school bus and in an instant be in the street.”

The fine in Hays for not stopping for a stopped school bus is $200.

Parents or other adults driving children to and from school should have the property safety seats in their vehicle and be sure everyone is buckled up. If a child under the age of 14 is not restrained, the fine is $160.

Drivers should avoid double parking and stopping in the street.

“It’s especially dangerous if you’re letting children out in the other side of the street from the school and they have to cross a lane of traffic in order to get to the sidewalk safely,” Wright warned.

He suggests waiting until traffic clears so drivers can get into the school’s designated drop-off area or to drop children off curbside near a sidewalk so they can use a crosswalk which is usually protected by a school crossing guard.

Children walking or biking to school should be familiarized with their route and made aware of driveways and alley openings they may have to cross. “Have them watching for cars backing out of driveways, looking for alleys and make sure they are stopping before they cross streets,” Wright said. Bicyclists should wear a helmet.

Wright also recommends parents talk to their children about “Stranger Danger” and not accepting rides from anyone without the parents’ permission, whether they know the person or not. If approached by a stranger, children should report the incident to a teacher or another adult as soon as possible.

“There’s safety in numbers,” Wright said. “Have your child walk or bike with others if possible. Also have a plan for after school check-in with an adult.”

“We all have busy lives and tend to multitask,” he acknowledged. “It’s especially important this time of year to pay attention to your driving, put down your phone, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. A tragedy can occur in an instant.”