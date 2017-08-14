Sunny, hot Monday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

WednesdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 64.