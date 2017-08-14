Sheriff: Suspect jailed for stabbing after chase through 4 Kan. counties

ELK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged knife attack and chase.

On Saturday, deputies along with Elk County EMS and Fire and rescue responded to a 911 call of a woman with a head injury that was losing a lot of blood, according to a media release. A medical helicopter was launched.

When deputies arrived on scene they found that the victim had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Through the investigation law enforcement found that the victim’s injury was a result of a stabbing. At the same time, a suspect was found driving a stolen vehicle in a neighboring County.

The suspect fled from an attempted a traffic stop and led law enforcement through four counties before he was taken into custody. Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called to assist the Elk County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Suspect was first appeared in court on August 14th 2017 on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.