Pickin’ at the Deines resumes Sunday

DCC

RUSSELL–The monthly jam session, Pickin’ at the Deines, is set to resume at the Deines Cultural Center this coming Sunday on August 20.

The event begins with a jam session at 3:30 p.m. and continues into the evening with a potluck dinner at about 5:30 p.m.

Any and all musicians or fans of music are welcome and encouraged to attend, despite skill level.

The event is free to the public with no membership required.

We all hope to see you at the Deines Cultural Center, located at 820 North Main Street in Russell, KS, for food and good tunes very soon! Please call 785.483.3742 for any inquiries.