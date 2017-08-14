Pfeifer crowned 2018 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas

DODGE CITY — Jaylinn Pfeifer, Ellis, was recently crowned the 2018 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas.

The 17-year-old daughter of Sheldon and April Pfeifer competed in the pageant, which was Aug. 2 to 5 during the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo. Winning the categories of Horsemanship, Modeling, Speech, and Photogenic helped Jaylinn earn the title.

She was also named the winner of Congeniality as voted upon by her fellow contestants.

“Jaylinn is grateful to the communities of Ellis and Hays and family and friends for supporting her by donating toward the Miss Rodeo Kansas scholarship fund in the weeks leading up to the pageant,” her family said in a news release.

Jaylinn will officially begin her reign Jan. 1 and will travel around the state, with the help of sponsors, as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo.