Marlan P. Krug, 85, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, August 11, 2017, at the Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell.

Marlan was born on May 9, 1932, in Russell, Kansas, the son of Paul W. & LeNora Gertrude (Krause) Krug. He grew up in Russell and attended Russell schools. He worked for Deines Furniture Store, U.S.D. #407 Russell Public Schools as a custodian and Freemont Dairy. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Russell. He was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240. He enjoyed collecting various items and was a quiet person strong in his faith.

Surviving family include his brothers Jeral L. Krug (Wanda) of Wichita, Kansas and Darrel L. Krug (Marilyn) of Newton, Kansas and sister Shirley M. Hackerott (Gary) of Osborne, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Marlan’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Services will conclude at the mortuary and a private burial will follow the chapel service. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday, August 14, 2017, at the mortuary. Family will greet guests the day of the funeral. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.