Leslie Lee “Bud” Johnson, 87, of Colby, died Saturday, Aug 12, 2017. He was born on Friday, May 23, 1930 to Lureta (Cayton) and Walter L. Johnson in Colby, KS.

Bud grew up and attended school in Colby where his parents farmed and had a seed business, and young Bud got strong lifting 100-pound bags of seed wheat under each arm. At thirteen he went with his dad to load peaches to bring back to Colby and ended up staying in Colorado to load railroad cars of peaches, which further made his arm wrestling reputation grow. At fourteen he came back home and began driving a gas track. in his twenties he started his truck line hauling wheat to Kansas City and loading steel back this direction. He also enjoyed hauling hay for farmers..

He married Donna Mae Weis on January 17, 1957. Their children are Sharon (Mike) Shirley and Michael Lee (Lana) Johnson.

In his prime Bud started his cattle hauling business, Leslie L. Johnson Trucking. He built his business to include eleven tractor trailers and several lease operators. In his 40’s he sold his trucks and retired. He came out of retirement to work for Service Oil hauling gasoline for twenty more years. His passion was over the road trucking, so he purchased three trucks and trailers and began hauling confectionery sunflower seeds for Johnson Transport until he was 75. Health required that Bud could no longer drive but he stayed active in the business watching out for his drivers and trucks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna on February 27, 1997 and sister Joyce Boulware.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren, Michael L. (Cassie) Shirley, Nichelle (Chris) Carroll, Alisha (Lyle) Dixson, Karli Kriss, Jada (Luke) Tubbs, Jerad (Brittney) Johnson, Jenna (Andrew) Brunner and twenty great grandchildren.

A private family service was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Colby on Monday, August 14, 2017. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic School in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby KS 66601. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com