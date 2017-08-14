KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 8/14/17

Demanding Customer

A customer was bothering the waiter in a restaurant. First, he asked

that the air conditioning be turned up because he was too hot, then he asked it be turned down cause he was too cold, and so on for about half an hour. Surprisingly, the waiter was very patient, he walked back and forth and never once got angry.

Finally, a second customer asked him why he didn’t throw out the pest.

“Oh, I really don’t care or mind,” said the waiter with a smile. “We

don’t even have an air conditioner.”

