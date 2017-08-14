Keith Gerard “Skeeter” Fieler, 57, Schoenchen, died Thursday, August 10, 2017 at HaysMed.

He was born April 3, 1960 in Batesville, Indiana, the son of Jim and Jean (Lamping) Fieler. On September 22, 1984 he married Carol Ann Karlin in Victoria, Kansas. He was a devoted husband, father of three girls and grandfather of five girls. Keith most recently worked for Citation Oil and Gas. Along with helping during harvest, he also worked various side jobs in the Hays area for several people and businesses. He always put others first, never hesitating to help family, friends, or a stranger in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Schoenchen.

Survivors include his wife; Carol of the home, his parents; Jim and Jean Fieler of Hays, daughter; Jade Herl and husband Justin and their children Alyson, Graycee, and Brynn of Victoria, daughter; Chelsea Mauler and husband Trent and their children Halle and Remi of Great Bend, daughter; Heidi Fieler and significant other Cade Gerhard of Hays, brother; Kevin Fieler and wife Kay of Shawnee, sister; Amy Luebbers and husband Jeff of Hays, sister; Dawn Keil and husband Steve of Hays, brother-in-law; Brian Karlin and wife Gale of Hays, sister-in-law Kathy Boggs and husband Steve of Schoenchen, sister-in-law; Brenda Thomas and husband Brett of Houston, TX, brother-in-law Tom Karlin and wife Robyn of Bel Air, MD, twelve nieces, nine nephews, six great nieces, and one great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his sister; Lisa Fieler, mother and father-in-law; Thelma and Gene Karlin, brother-in-law; Alan Karlin, and great nephew; Bentley Scoby.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Schoenchen with Fr. Earl Befort officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday and from 8:30 am until 9:30 on Tuesday all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A rosary will be at 6:30 pm followed by a parish vigil at 7:00 pm both on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Keith’s memory to numerous charities of the family’s choosing, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com