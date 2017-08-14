HPD arrest log, Aug.3 to 6

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Leonard Erick Green Jr., 24, Hays, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Autumn Lynn Hindman, 24, Hays, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2800 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Thomas Aldridge, 21, Hays, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 800 block of Vine on suspicion of failure to appear.

Donald Allen Fischer, 65, Hays, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of East Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Chad Michael Haynes, 33, Hays, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of East Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Christian Allison Kearns, 44, Hays, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 2700 block of Hall on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Amari Branden Terrell Angram, 19, Hays, as arrested at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 100 block of West 43rd on suspicion of theft.

Rex Shawn Roberts Jr., 19, Hays, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 200 block of East 11th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quincy Joseph Robben, 25, Victoria, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Michael Andrew Raymer, 20, Great Bend, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 3400 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs.