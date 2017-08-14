Hays man dies in Monday truck rollover in Ellis County

A 42-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred about 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office reported the Hays man was southbound in the 1400 block of 160th Avenue in a tank truck. The department said in a news release it appears the truck went into a west ditch and the driver over-corrected. The tank truck overturned, coming to rest on its top in the east ditch.

The driver was the only occupant, and he was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family.