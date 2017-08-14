Hays High begins football practice

The Hays High Indians football team took the field Monday morning in helmets to open up the fall season. Coach Randall Rath in his third season worked on installing new working parts on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. In all 53 players took the field on the first day of practice.

Coach Randall Rath

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Randall-Rath-Preseason-2017.mp3

Hays is coming off a 2-7 season that did not include a Western Athletic Conference victory. This season will open with back to back home games, the first against Scott City on September 1st. This will also be the last year of district football to qualify for the playoffs as the post season format changes following this year. Hays will still play McPherson, Abilene, and Wamego for chance to go to the 4A-D1 playoffs. This will also be the final season that 4A-D1 exists.