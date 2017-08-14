Hays Academy, Celebration team for fifth annual Kid-Fest

Celebration Community Church’s invites all families with kids up to fifth grade to the annual Kid-Fest, Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Hays Academy of Hair Design, 1214 E. 27th.

Kid-Fest is a fun packed day of carnival games, inflatable amusements, prizes, pop, popcorn, cotton candy, and give-aways. And it’s all for free.

Celebration Community Church continues to partner with Hays Academy of Hair Design to offer free haircuts for kids entering kindergarten up to fifth grade. Appointments are suggested by calling (785) 625-5483, and walk-ins are also welcome.

Kid-Fest is an annual outreach of Celebration Community Church’s “Celebration Kids” Ministry, which meets on Saturday nights at 5 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

Celebration Kids features large group music and multimedia worship along with small group Bible teaching.

For more information call 625-5483 or visit C3 at www.celebratejesus.org.

