Gov.’s communications director steps down; temporary replacement named

TOPEKA – Governor Sam Brownback today announced that Melika Willoughby will step down from her post as communications director. Willoughby has served on the Governor’s senior staff since November of 2016.

“I am deeply grateful for Melika’s service to the state of Kansas,” said Governor Brownback. “She has been a tireless warrior for conservative principles and an advocate for making Kansas the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business. I trust that she will accomplish great things in the years to come.”

Willoughby joined the Governor’s Office in 2014 as the deputy communications director. She holds a bachelor of arts in Politics from Hillsdale College. Willoughby is a graduate of the Eisenhower Women’s Leadership Series and was named a 2016 Publius Fellow through the Claremont Institute: Recovering the American Idea.

“Governor Brownback’s commitment to expanding the freedoms of our citizens, empowering struggling Kansans through the dignity of work, and defending vulnerable unborn lives is peerless,” said Willoughby. “It’s been a distinct honor to serve on his staff in defense of these principles that make Kansas great.”

Willoughby will join Forge Leadership Network as Vice President of Communications and Strategic Development.

Willoughby will leave the Governor’s Office on August 18. Rachel Whitten will fill the role of spokesperson through the remainder of Governor Brownback’s time in office. Whitten will retain her role as Director of Public Relations at the Kansas Department of Revenue during this time, and will remain at KDOR after her service in the Governor’s Office. Media inquiries should continue being sent to media@ks.gov.