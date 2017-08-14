FHSU presidential search team still accepting applications

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

Applications and nominations for the next president of Fort Hays State University are still being accepted by the Kansas Board of Regents and the University.

“Fort Hays State University (FHSU) seeks an entrepreneurial, politically astute, and innovative President who has knowledge of national higher education issues,” according to a press release by FHSU and the Kansas Board of Regents. “This individual must bring a strong vision for the University’s future, along with a strategic, thoughtful understanding of how to advance FHSU in conjunction with the Kansas Board of Regents Foresight 2020 strategic plan and the University’s goals, mission, and strategic plan.”

In April, the Kansas Board of Regents appointed 20 individuals to assist and advise the board in the selecting the next president of FHSU. The collection of individuals included representation from university students, faculty, staff and alumni, including the wider Hays community.

“I sincerely appreciate the many faculty (both on the FHSU campus and in China), staff, students, alumni and community partners who took the time to participate in the recent open forums designed to help the Search Committee better understand what attributes and characteristics are desired in the next FHSU President, leading to the creation of this Presidential Profile,” said Jeffrey D. Peier, chair of the Presidential Search Committee.

Wheless Partners, an executive search firm, is assisting with identifying and recruiting potential candidates. Application materials should be electronically submitted to: President@WhelessPartners.com. For best consideration, applications should be received by Sept. 1. The new president is expected to assume office in early 2018.

For more information, contact Breeze Richardson at KBOR at (785) 430-4237 or brichardson@ksbor.org.