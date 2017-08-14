DSNWK to celebrate 50th anniversary with Jimmy Dee, open house

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special dance for DSNWK staff, parents and persons served, followed by an open house at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Reed Developmental Center, 317 W. 13th, Hays.

Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destinations will take the stage 12:30 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School, Hays. DSNWK plans a special lunch and a balloon launch for persons served.

Following the dance, the public is invited to enjoy refreshments and a 50-year timeline tour of DSNWK and its history at Reed Developmental Center.

DSNWK is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.

The event is sponsored by Nex-Tech, Conrade Insurance, Styles Dance Centre, Phyllis Strecker Memorial and Hays Tees.

— Submitted