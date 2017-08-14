Chip sealing of some streets starts Wed.

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2017, APAC, a contractor for the city of Hays, will be doing chip seal on various streets throughout the city.

The chip seal treatment is a spray applied application of polymerized oil followed immediately by small rock chips.

Traffic will be limited during a very short period of time when the streets are being sealed. Vehicles must not be parked on the street prior to chip sealing, and the street should not be wet, so sprinkler systems should not spray on the street prior to chip sealing.

The map is preliminary and may be subject to weather, mechanical failures, or other production issues; therefore property owners will be notified by the contractor prior to sealing of the streets. The repairs are estimated to be completed by August 25 (weather permitting).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and avoid driving in the wet oil. The construction is in relation to 2017 street maintenance projects.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 785-628-7350.