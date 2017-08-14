Bacon set to lead FHSU receiving corps

Tyler Bacon led Fort Hays State with 38 receptions last season. With graduation of seniors Isaiah Maxi and Bilal Salat, Bacon is set to lead the wide receiver corps again in 2017. The Quapaw, Okla. native is the only senior in a group that returns junior Kenton Ubelaker and sophomores Layne Bieberle and Andrew Jay who all had at least one reception last season.

With the addition of junior college transfers Monterio Burchfield and Harley Hazlett from Garden City CC, Bacon feels wide receiver could be a strength this season.

Tyler Bacon