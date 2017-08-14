12th annual American Legion Legacy Run passed through Kansas

HOLCOMB — The American Legion Legacy Run passed through Kansas on Friday.

American Legion Riders stop for fuel in Holcomb as part of day one of the 12th annual American Legion Legacy Run. The veterans are on a six-day, multistate motorcycle ride to raise awareness about the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.

The scholarship fund provides up to $20,000 for children of post-9/11 veterans who were who were either killed or were injured while on active duty and have a VA disability rating of 50 percent or greater.

Learn more at Legion.org.