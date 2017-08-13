Share A Story reaches children across central and western Kansas

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television’s summer reading program, Share A Story, visited 74 communities in central and western Kansas this past June and July. Over 2,000 children attended the 79 presentations held in partnership with local libraries.

During the Share a Story presentations, children watched a clip from a PBS Kids program, listened as the presenter read a story and participated in an activity. The Smoky Hills Public Television presenters, Danica Uhl, Jessica Bowman, Jennifer Hanson and Cris Wilson, used the Bob the Builder show and books to tie into this year’s theme of “Build a Better World.”

Share A Story is part of Smoky Hills’ education initiative. The Share A Story program is based off the PBS learning triangle of TV that teaches (watch it) + storybooks (read it) + activities (do it). At the end of the presentation, each child attending received a book to take home.

“We are happy to be able to reach so many children and to encourage them to continue learning through the summer months,” said Kelli King, Smoky Hills Public Television’s interim general manager.

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas.