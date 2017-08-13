Partly sunny, warm Sunday chance of rain late

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.