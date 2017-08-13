Kansas Leadership Center Transformation Grant deadline Sept. 1

KLC

WICHITA–The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is offering up to 1,200 spots for up to 35 organizations. Each grant is valued at up to $50,000 worth of leadership training and support in 2018 and covers 100 percent tuition for any of the three core leadership trainings in 2018.

You Lead Now – a 2.5-day introduction to KLC’s leadership framework centered on your own challenge to help you lead more effectively.

Lead for Change – a 2-part, 7-day extensive leadership training designed to help you create lasting culture change within your organization or community, while providing you 1:1 support from a KLC coach.

Equip to Lead – a 2-day training designed to help you teach, facilitate and incorporate leadership ideas into any context.

Click here to learn more and to apply.

Printer friendly RFP.

The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) is a non-profit organization committed to fostering leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities. We are generously funded and supported by a core operating grant from the Kansas Health Foundation. This allows us to provide first-class leadership training opportunities to organizations and civic entities interested in having more people skilled in exercising leadership.

Since 2007, KLC has trained more than 7,500 from all over the world. Although our roots in our home state are deep, our reach spreads beyond state borders. People visit us from as far away as Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Ireland along with countless states across America.

Since launching the Leadership Transformation Grant, KLC has awarded grants to around 100 Kansas organizations.