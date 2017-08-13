FHSU Fall Convocation to kick off new year

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University is ready to welcome back faculty and staff for the 2017-2018 year, kicking off with the Fall Convocation at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.16, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall.

As in previous years, the price of admission will be a non-perishable food item to stock the Tiger Food Exchange, the FHSU food pantry.

Dr. Jeff Briggs, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, will deliver the morning welcome, followed by Mike Barnett, vice president for administration and finance, and Joey Linn, vice president for student affairs, introducing new faculty and staff.

Dr. Andy Tompkins, interim president, will give the State of the University address at 9:30 a.m.

After his address, President Tompkins will announce the President’s Distinguished Scholar.

Other awards to be announced:

· Faculty Member of the Year.

· Edmund Shearer Advisor of the Year.

· John Heinrichs Outstanding Research Mentor.

· Virtual College Adjuncts of the Year.

· Internationalization of the Campus or Curriculum.

· Distinguished Service-Unclassified Professional Staff.

· Distinguished Service-University Support Staff.

· Griffin Family Outstanding Service Award.

· Department Closing the Loop Award.

Chief Ed Howell, director of University Police and Kerry Wasinger, general counsel, will discuss campus safety at 10:15 a.m.

Briggs will close with a discussion of new academic initiatives for the year.

A reception will begin at 11 a.m.

The fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 21.